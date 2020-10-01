Deputies: Baton Rouge man arrested for burglarizing Prairieville area businesses

Laroy Blackmore

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish authorities have arrested a Baton Rouge man in connection with the burglaries of two businesses in the Prairieville area.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report responding to the two break-ins on Friday, September 18, shortly before 5 a.m., and identifying 38-year-old Laroy Blackmore of Baton Rouge as a suspect.

Deputies obtained surveillance video from both businesses and watched Blackmore appearing to force his way into one business by using a concrete block to bust the front window.

Deputies say Blackmore then stole cigarette packs, liquor, and other miscellaneous items.

During the second business burglary, Blackmore allegedly again gained entry with use of a concrete block and then stole two cash boxes containing approximately $500.

Blackmore’s vehicle was tracked down in Baton Rouge, and with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies located and recovered the stolen property.

Authorities say when they caught up with Blackmore, he was found with a quantity of cocaine on his person.

He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Officials say Blackmore will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date on charges of two counts of burglary, two counts of felony theft, and two counts of damage to property.