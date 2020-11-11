Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Assumption Parish school bus driver attacked by angry parent
NAPOLEONVILLE — According to The Advocate, an angry Assumption Parish parent's confrontation with their child's school bus driver went too far and turned into an assault, Sheriff's deputies said.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred Tuesday, in front of an elementary school when 34-year-old Laqueta Harvey, upset by the way a bus driver had spoken to her child a day earlier, allegedly attacked the female bus driver, hitting the woman repeatedly and leaving her with visible wounds to her head.
Apparently, on Monday afternoon, the driver ordered Harvey's child to sit down because the child was standing in the aisle while the bus was moving, deputies said.
Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon, said the mother did not witness the Monday incident, The Advocate reports.
But multiple adults did witness Harvey's alleged Tuesday afternoon attack on the bus driver outside of school, which was unprovoked by the driver, Cavalier said.
Those witnesses later helped to confirm a complaint the driver filed with sheriff's deputies, Cavalier said.
Harvey was shortly thereafter arrested and booked into Napoleonville's Assumption Parish Detention Center on counts of battery of a school bus operator as well as unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, which is a felony.
