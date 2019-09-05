82°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies assisting search-and-rescue efforts after reported boating accident in Livingston Parish; dead
UPDATE: The EBR coroner's office confirmed two people have died in the accident. The autopsy will be performed tomorrow.
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies from both the East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish are searching for at least one person who went into the water after a reported boating accident in the Amite River.
The incident was first reported around 6 p.m. near where the water meets Carew Harris Road, which lies near the parish line. EBRSO confirmed its deputies were assisting in search-and-rescue but could share few other details.
It's unclear how many vessels were involved or how many people might be missing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strong gas odor at Dutchtown High sends dozens of people to hospitals...
-
Overturned sewage truck leaking waste onto Denham Springs roadway
-
Baton Rouge's Health District opens up more infrastructure with ribbon cutting of...
-
Deputies investigating reported overnight shooting at Highland Park
-
Amid nationwide concerns, health officials asking La. physicians to report vaping-related illnesses
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign