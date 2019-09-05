Deputies assisting search-and-rescue efforts after reported boating accident in Livingston Parish; dead

UPDATE: The EBR coroner's office confirmed two people have died in the accident. The autopsy will be performed tomorrow.

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies from both the East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish are searching for at least one person who went into the water after a reported boating accident in the Amite River.

The incident was first reported around 6 p.m. near where the water meets Carew Harris Road, which lies near the parish line. EBRSO confirmed its deputies were assisting in search-and-rescue but could share few other details.

It's unclear how many vessels were involved or how many people might be missing.