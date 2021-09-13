Deputies assist with clean-up at cemetery ahead of fellow deputy's funeral

Deputies in Livingston Parish are being recognized for looking out for one of their own, even after her death.

Deputy Laura James died after a month long battle with COVID-19 last week. James had been involved in Emergency Communication for 26 years, 9 of which were with the LPSO. She also worked for Livingston Parish 911 and the Denham Springs Police Department.

Today, deputies responded to the cemetery where James was laid to rest after finding out it was in a state of disrepair and needed to be cleared of debris following Hurricane Ida. The Sheriff's Office says they put out a call asking anyone who could, to come to the site and assist with clean-up. They said they were overwhelmed with how many deputies showed up on their time off to help, especially because they have been working seven days a week in twelve hour shifts.

James was laid to rest this afternoon at the Chamber's Cemetery off Old River Road in Denham Springs.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard's post, James was one of the nicest and most genuine people you could ever meet and was called "MawMaw Mildew" because she had been in dispatch so long.

She leaves behind her husband, Richard, her children, Trey and Caly, and three grandchildren.