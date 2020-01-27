55°
Deputies ask public to assist in identifying Tiger Bend area burglary suspect

Monday, January 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a burglar was caught on camera breaking into several storage units on Tiger Bend Road.

Deputies are asking the public to take a look at the picture above and help officials identify the suspect involved.

Each break-in occurred on the morning of Dec. 23, and the suspect used a small silver vehicle to flee the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5064 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.

