83°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies ask for help in identifying vehicle, occupants associated with a stolen motor
MANCHAC — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a vehicle and its occupants associated with the theft of an outboard motor.
On the evening of June 10, officials say a black Ram truck, unknown model and year, was seen leaving the boat launch area in Manchac off of Shell Road with an outboard motor that the occupants had allegedly just stolen from a boat in a slip.
Trending News
Sheriff Sticker asks anyone with information about the crime, those responsible or the location of the motor to contact 985-902-2088.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Community School District announces pay raises for employees
-
Mural honoring late former Mayor Kip Holden to be dedicated this weekend
-
Lawsuit says CVS crossed 'ethical and legal line' while fighting late change...
-
Federal Medicaid cuts could cost Louisiana $4 billion, send legislature into special...
-
Three men arrested after shooting that injured ATF agent at Triple S...