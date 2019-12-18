Deputies arrest two, seize $60k, drugs, guns and classic car in bust

34°
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men while seizing over $60,000, drugs and a 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass. 

Deputies executed three warrants as a result of an investigation into Deantoine Dunbar. Deputies searched a home on Sycamore Drive, a home on Cedar Glen Drive, and a storage unit on Harding Drive. Authorities also arrested Thomas Williams during those searches.

The following was seized:

  • $60,600
  • A 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass
  • 1.6 ounces of crack cocaine
  • 1/2 ounces of powder cocaine
  • 1 semi-automatic handgun
  • 2 semi-automatic 5.56 rifle

Both Dunbar and Thomas were charged with possession of Schedule I and II narcotics. Dunbar was also charged with Possession of a Firearm and Controlled Substances. Williams was also charged with Obstruction of Justice.

