Deputies arrest two men in officer involved shooting in Houma

HOUMA- Louisiana State Police have arrested two people in an officer-involved shooting in July.

Authorities booked 20-year-old Hezekiah Williams and 26-year-old Darrell Scott Jr. for their involvement in a shooting earlier this year.

The incident happened on July 14th on West Street. Deputies say two Houma Police Officers were conducting a storm damage assessment when two gunshots were fired in the area of the officer by an unknown source.

During that time authorities say one of the officers discharged their duty weapons. Neither officer was injured.

Williams was arrested for principal to illegal use of a firearm and obstruction of justice. Scott was arrested for principal to illegal use of a firearm. Both were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center.

This investigation is still ongoing.