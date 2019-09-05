Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest two men in officer involved shooting in Houma
HOUMA- Louisiana State Police have arrested two people in an officer-involved shooting in July.
Authorities booked 20-year-old Hezekiah Williams and 26-year-old Darrell Scott Jr. for their involvement in a shooting earlier this year.
The incident happened on July 14th on West Street. Deputies say two Houma Police Officers were conducting a storm damage assessment when two gunshots were fired in the area of the officer by an unknown source.
During that time authorities say one of the officers discharged their duty weapons. Neither officer was injured.
Williams was arrested for principal to illegal use of a firearm and obstruction of justice. Scott was arrested for principal to illegal use of a firearm. Both were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center.
This investigation is still ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's Health District opens up more infrastructure with ribbon cutting of...
-
Deputies investigating reported overnight shooting at Highland Park
-
Amid nationwide concerns, health officials asking La. physicians to report vaping-related illnesses
-
LSU fans get far fewer allotted tickets for big match-up with UTLSU...
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign