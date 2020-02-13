Deputies arrest two in drug bust, seize large amounts of heroin, meth, other drugs

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they conducted a lengthy undercover investigation into the actions of two suspected drug dealers and were able to seize massive amounts of drugs and several weapons.

Detectives say the investigation centered around two men, 19-year-old Jaylon Huggins and 21-year-old Kalil Johnson, who ended up selling narcotics to undercover investigators on multiple occasions.

When the probe into Huggins and Johnson's illegal activities came to an end, deputies worked with multiple agencies to execute search warrants and seize the following items from the two suspects:

-52 grams of heroin

-20.6 grams of methamphetamine

-18.8 grams of cocaine

-73 grams of marijuana

-3 handguns (1 stolen)

-63 MDMA pills

-124 Xanax

-$27,055

Huggins was taken into custody and charged with:

-Distribution of Sch. I (Heroin/6 counts)

-Distribution of Sch. II (Methamphetamine/5 counts)

-Possession With Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Sch. I (Heroin)

-PWITD Sch. II (Meth)

-PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-PWITD Sch. I (MDMA)

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Possession of Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Johnson was arrested and charged with:

-Distribution of Sch. I (Heroin/2 counts)

-Distribution of Sch. II (Methamphetamine/2 counts)

-PWITD Sch. I (Heroin)

-PWITD Sch. II (Meth)

-PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-PWITD Sch. I (MDMA)

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Possession of Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance

-Obstruction