Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest teen after high-speed, midday Interstate chase Monday
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested one man after he led them on a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Braylen George was driving 90 mph on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
George reportedly hit another vehicle during the chase in his attempts to escape.
He eventually exited I-110 at Evangeline Street and continued at 70 mph through a "well-populated residential area," according to the sheriff's office, before getting back onto I-110 and going the opposite direction of the initial chase.
Deputies were able to find the vehicle owner's home and found that the vehicle belonged to a man who said his godson, George, had taken the car to drive to Baton Rouge.
Trending News
Deputies arrested George for reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and other misdemeanor traffic-related charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plants damaged and wilted in extreme Christmas freeze could still spring back...
-
Ponchatoula High raises more than $17K for Make-A-Wish with letters to Santa
-
Hundreds of Tangipahoa residents without water since Friday; company blames freeze, growing...
-
Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
-
Crews tackle massive car fire in New Orleans Monday afternoon