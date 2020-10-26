Deputies arrest suspected gunman after violent Donaldsonville block party last month

DONALDSONVILLE - A man from Livingston Parish was arrested Monday, more than a month after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left five people wounded at a block party in another parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Darrion Jacobs, 24, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. The sheriff's office says it also arrested Charles Ealem, Jyrah Bringier and Murphy Ealem in late September on several charges related to the violence that broke out at the party.

Authorities said the incident unfolded Sept. 11 in the area of Elizabeth Street and First Street. Five people were hurt in the gunfire, ages 25, 16, 26, 34, and 24.

Jacobs is the only suspect facing attempted murder or weapons charges. He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail Monday.