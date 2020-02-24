Deputies arrest suspect in connection with Ville Platte shooting

Tristan Scott Lejeune Photo: KATC

VILLE PLATTE - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says one person has been arrested in connection with a Ville Platte shooting that occurred Saturday.

According to KATC, the shooting took place at a West Main Street business called Teet's Food Store.

When Deputies arrived they learned that a man had been shot in the abdomen and taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Lafayette General Medical Center via helicopter.

Investigators say after the shooting, three people left the scene in a dark gray four-door sedan with tinted windows. At first, these three were considered 'persons of interest.'

But, after searching for these individuals, deputies found reason to redirect their investigation and they've now arrested Tristan Scott Lejeune in connection with the shooting.

Witnesses told authorities Lejeune was responsible for the shooting and even gave deputies the man's location.

On Sunday evening, detectives apprehended Lejeune and questioned him. He allegedly admitted that he alone was responsible for the shooting.

Lejeune was subsequently arrested and booked into parish prison.

The three people originally wanted for questioning are no longer considered persons of interest.

Deputies say the injured man underwent a successful surgery and has been listed in stable condition.