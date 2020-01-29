Deputies arrest resident for threatening to shoot his landlord

Jonathan Jackson

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of taking out his frustrations on his landlord during a phone call allegedly went too far and found himself arrested on charges of terrorizing.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they were summoned to Scotland Square Apartments at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday when the landlord said she'd been threatened by 30-year-old Jonathan Jackson, a man who was living in one of the apartments.

The woman told authorities Jackson wasn't actually on the lease, but had been living in one of the apartments with a friend.

She said Jackson was upset because a few of his items were missing from the apartment and for some reason, he blamed the leasing office.

The woman told authorities Jackson called the leasing office, cursed her out and threatened to "blow up" and shoot up everyone in the office. She claimed that when she suggested Jackson let the police find the missing items he said, "I'm taking matters into my own hands. I know where you live and I'm coming to shoot up your house too."

Deputies apprehended Jackson and questioned him.

According to an official report, Jackson said he didn't intend to follow through on anything he'd said in anger and denied threatening to shoot anyone or set the place on fire.

He was arrested on charges of terrorizing and communicating false info of planned arson.