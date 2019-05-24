Deputies arrest men accused of targeting children for sex

PORT ALLEN - A joint investigation involving multiple agencies west of the Mississippi River led to the arrest of two men allegedly seeking sex from juveniles.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jimmy Fowler and 25-year-old Patrik Ardeshna were arrested Friday.

Fowler was booked into the parish jail on charges of prostitution and drug possession. Ardeshna is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Details surrounding their arrests were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office says the operation was a joint effort with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sulphur Police Department, Addis Police Department and the Port Allen Police Department.