92°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man wanted for armed robbery, domestic abuse
HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man wanted for armed robbery and aggravated battery with child endangerment.
Eric Jones, 24, of Hammond had warrants for armed robbery with a gun, illegal discharge of a weapons, and domestic abuse with child endangerment, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Jones was involved in an armed robbery in February of 2024 on Brickyard Road. After the armed robbery, Jones was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in Ponchatoula.
The Ponchatoula Police Department also had warrants for Jones' arrest involving other domestic disputes.
Trending News
He was arrested Tuesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...
-
Grosse Tete Bridge to reopen Tuesday; ferry to cease operations
-
St. Gabriel officers help save man who drove into pond
-
Two teens arrested for allegedly having unregistered guns with automatic switches
-
Livingston Parish deputy arrested for domestic abuse