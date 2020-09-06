Deputies arrest man suspected of kidnapping woman in East Baton Rouge

ERWINVILLE - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman in East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the suspect was apprehended in Erwinville sometime Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says the female victim was kidnapped somewhere in East Baton Rouge Parish, but couldn't specify exactly where at the time of this post.

The victim has been found is currently being checked out at an area hospital. Deputies say she is being checked for a possible sexual assault.

No further details were made available about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.