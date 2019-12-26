Deputies arrest man in Christmas day homicide

ST. TAMMANY PARISH- Deputies are investigating an altercation that turned violent on Christmas day leaving one person dead.

The incident happened Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Highway 1085. Once deputies arrived on the scene they found one dead and Harry Cleland, who they took into custody.

Through investigation, it was later learned that Harry and the victim were in a romantic relationship. The began arguing then at some point each person grabbed a weapon. Harry armed himself with a gun while the victim had a machete in hand. Deputies say Harry shot the victim multiple times before calling 911.

Harry has been booked for manslaughter. Now the victim has yet to be identified. The homicide is still under investigation.