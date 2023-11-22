56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest man after White Castle shooting that left one dead

34 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, November 22 2023 Nov 22, 2023 November 22, 2023 10:04 AM November 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WHITE CASTLE - Deputies arrested a man after a shooting that left one person dead in White Castle Tuesday. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and the White Castle Police Department were called to Maggio Street on reports of shots being fired in the area around noon Tuesday. When law enforcement arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died. 

Officials arrested 22-year-old Daniel Knowles sometime after the shooting. He was booked for manslaughter and obstruction of justice, though it was not clear why he was not booked for murder. 

Trending News

Deputies did not specify a motive for the shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days