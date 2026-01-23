57°
Deputies arrest man after shooting left one person critically injured at Barringer Foreman Road church

Friday, January 23 2026
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. GEORGE — One person was hospitalized after a Thursday night shooting at a church along Barringer Foreman Road. 

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 8:19 p.m. at Grace Life Fellowship Church. 

According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, 51-year-old Lee Andrew Johnson shot a person following an argument on the basketball court at the facility. 

Shortly after the shooting, the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Johnson was later arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

