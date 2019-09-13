Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man after finding out-of-town woman shot to death inside Pride home
PRIDE - A woman was discovered dead with a gunshot wound inside an East Baton Rouge home Friday morning.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Pride-Port Hudson Road around midnight.
The sheriff's office says Whitney Durant of Alexandria was found dead inside the house, surround by bottles of bleach, blood smears and a mop bucket.
Deputies arrested 27-year-old Steven Francisco Ortiz-Morales after witnesses reported seeing a suspicious person around the residence that morning. Investigators also used surveillance video from the home to tie him to the scene.
Ortiz-Morales was found wearing body armor and carrying a .40 handgun matching the victim's wound. Once in custody, he allegedly admitted to the killing.
