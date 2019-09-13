81°
Deputies arrest man after finding out-of-town woman shot to death inside Pride home

Friday, September 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRIDE - A woman was discovered dead with a gunshot wound inside an East Baton Rouge home Friday morning. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Pride-Port Hudson Road around midnight.

The sheriff's office says Whitney Durant of Alexandria was found dead inside the house, surround by bottles of bleach, blood smears and a mop bucket. 

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Steven Francisco Ortiz-Morales after witnesses reported seeing a suspicious person around the residence that morning. Investigators also used surveillance video from the home to tie him to the scene.

Ortiz-Morales was found wearing body armor and carrying a .40 handgun matching the victim's wound. Once in custody, he allegedly admitted to the killing.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time as they work to notify her family. 

