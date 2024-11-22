64°
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing from Academy in Denham Springs

50 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2024 Nov 22, 2024 November 22, 2024 12:37 PM November 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man accused of stealing from an Academy Sports and Outdoors in Denham Springs was arrested. 

Deputies arrested Andre Selders Thursday for stealing from the sporting goods store. Selders then left in a Nissan Altima, Livingston Parish deputies said.

Selders, from Amite, was arrested and booked for felony theft.

