Deputies arrest man accused of luring people with promise of discounted PS5, robbing them at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a man Thursday accused of luring multiple people to an abandoned home in Baton Rouge under the false pretense of a discounted PlayStation 5 and robbing them at gunpoint.

Willie Cousin, 20, allegedly ran a Facebook Marketplace page where he advertised discounted electronics like a PlayStation 5. Deputies said he had no intentions of ever selling the game console that was advertised, but only did so to intimidate unsuspecting victims.

Deputies said they first found out about Cousin's alleged armed robberies was when a mother and son called the police on Monday after being held at gunpoint on Halifax Drive.

They told deputies that they made an agreement with a seller, who identified themselves as "Maddison," to buy a $120 PlayStation 5. The seller, later identified as Cousin, took the money and then pulled a gun on the mother and son.

This wasn't the first time the suspected robber pulled this scheme. The Monday robbery was the third robbery at this specific Halifax property, each following the same pattern.

Detectives later found video footage that showed the suspected robber frequenting the abandoned property the robberies happened at. Detectives then identified Cousin as the suspected robber through social media and a photographic lineup.

In addition to the PlayStation 5, Cousin's suspected Facebook — Willieon Geauxx — listed multiple PlayStation 4 consoles, audio recording equipment and other electronics.