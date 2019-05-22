76°
Deputies arrest man accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of raping a victim when she was a child.
On April 8, 2019 detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were contacted in reference to a sexual assault complaint. The complaint was made against a man identified as Donavan Tarver.
According to the arrest report, Tarver sexually assaulted the victim multiple times. Documents say he also physically abused the girl.
While speaking with authorities, Tarver denied touching the victim.
Tarver was arrested and charged with molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery.
