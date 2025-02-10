Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man accused of holding partner hostage, assaulting her
NAPOLEONVILLE – A man accused of holding a woman for days against her will and beating her has been arrested, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.
Rico Lamorris Askins, 31, was arrested Sunday after allegedly holding the woman since Friday. They are in a relationship, authorities said.
Deputies said that Askins became angry with the woman on Friday and began beating her while she was in his car. Askins allegedly continued beating the woman and held her against her will for the next two days while three children witnessed the alleged domestic abuse.
Deputies said they identified Askins as the abuser and apprehended him after he resisted arrest.
Askins was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, false imprisonment and resisting an officer charges.
Askins remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.
