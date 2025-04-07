Deputies arrest man accused of firing gun, hit-and-run near French Settlement bar

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A man accused of firing a gun while driving along La. 42 near La. 16 in French Settlement over the weekend was arrested Monday.

Jacob Ferguson, 29, was arrested by deputies for illegally discharging a firearm, as well as hit-and-run.

According to deputies, the shots were first reported just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the Moonlight Inn Bar. Shortly after, Livingston Parish deputies said they found a vehicle crashed into a ditch with no one at the scene. Sheriff Jason Ard said that the shooting and the crashed car were related.

“No injuries and no damage to property were reported in this incident. Thank you to citizens in the area who worked with us in this investigation," Ard said.

A resident near the scene of the crime said that he was contacted by police and said that his doorbell camera's footage was used as evidence in the case.

The man, who posted on the Livingston Parish Rants and Raves Facebook group, said that the shots were shot toward his home.