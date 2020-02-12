Deputies arrest driver involved in fatal Covington-area crash

COVINGTON - A man involved in a fatal Nov. 25 crash in the Covington area has been arrested for vehicular homicide and for driving while intoxicated (first offense).

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) says the accident, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on West Frontage Road near Fairway Drive, took the life of an unidentified 91-year-old woman.

A preliminary investigation by STPSO deputies revealed that Charles Juncker was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and the elderly woman was riding along as his passenger.

Allegedly intoxicated, Juncker failed to negotiate a curve and swerved into the northbound lane, striking a 2014 Ford Explorer.

The crash left the woman with injuries and she was rushed to a local hospital, where she passed away several hours later.

At first, Juncker was issued a citation for careless operation.

But once his toxicology test results were released in February, Juncker was arrested on the aforementioned charges and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail.