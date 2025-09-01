Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at woman, her car with AK-47 at gas station
CENTRAL — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a woman's car at a gas station near Central.
Jonavon Morris, 32, allegedly shot at the woman with an AK-47 at least seven times on Aug. 28 at the Murphy USA gas station at the corner of Central Throughway and Greenwell Springs Road around 9:30 p.m.
According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, the woman was shot at by Morris while they were both parked at gas pumps. After her car was struck, the woman got into her car and tried to drive off before realizing her tire was flattened by the gunfire.
Deputies added that Morris is believed to have targeted the woman's car.
Morris was later arrested after deputies found a car identified by surveillance footage as Morris' at a Baton Rouge home. He is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal property damage.
