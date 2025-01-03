53°
Deputies arrest 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting young girl
PIERRE PART - Authorities in Assumption Parish arrested a 70-year-old man Monday after he allegedly abused a juvenile.
According to the sheriff's office, Warren Blanchard was arrested over an incident that occurred in late December involving a female juvenile.
Based on the interviews, “scientific" testing and numerous related circumstances, detectives obtained a warrant for Blanchard's arrest.
Blanchard was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.
