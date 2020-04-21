68°
Deputies arrest 20-year-old in connection with fatal Donaldsonville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting Monday evening.
On Tuesday morning, deputies announced the arrest of 20-year-old Deontre Powe in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Dequan Riley, who was found dead on Monday evening.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 10th Street and Orange Street in Donaldsonville.
Authorities say they found Riley already deceased and lying in the road.
Powe has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder, and deputies say more charges may be pending.
