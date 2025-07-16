Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest 1, still searching for 2 accused of stealing custom Challenger outfitted for wheelchair
PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies made one arrest and are seeking two additional suspects in the theft of a sports car that was custom-made for a woman who uses a wheelchair.
Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jaron Collins of Baton Rouge and are searching for 19-year-olds Calvin James Jr. and Jereme Thomas. Collins was booked for theft of a motor vehicle.
WBRZ's Brittany Weiss spoke with Kristie Mascarella in May after her car was stolen from her home. The one-of-a-kind car was tailor-made for Mascarella, who was born with spina bifida and has been in a wheelchair her entire life. The vehicle was found a week later, stripped for parts and abandoned.
Trending News
Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 687-3553.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish
-
Livingston Parish library director ousted; four opposing board members resign immediately
-
Five, including two police chiefs, indicted on 10-year visa fraud scheme in...
-
Police identify man shot and killed on porch of Highland Road home...
-
41-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge