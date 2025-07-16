Deputies arrest 1, still searching for 2 accused of stealing custom Challenger outfitted for wheelchair

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies made one arrest and are seeking two additional suspects in the theft of a sports car that was custom-made for a woman who uses a wheelchair.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jaron Collins of Baton Rouge and are searching for 19-year-olds Calvin James Jr. and Jereme Thomas. Collins was booked for theft of a motor vehicle.

WBRZ's Brittany Weiss spoke with Kristie Mascarella in May after her car was stolen from her home. The one-of-a-kind car was tailor-made for Mascarella, who was born with spina bifida and has been in a wheelchair her entire life. The vehicle was found a week later, stripped for parts and abandoned.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 687-3553.