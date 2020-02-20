Deputies are searching for man accused of sexually abusing a minor

LACOMBE - An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for a man suspected of raping a 12-year-old female.

According to deputies, after an investigation was launched authorities discovered that a minor was being sexually assaulted at a residence in Lacombe.

The warrant was issued on February 18 for the arrest of Lee Cousin, 35, for First Degree Rape.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Cousin.

Cousin is a light-skinned black male, 5’7” tall and approximately 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair. Cousin also has tattoos on both arms.

He is believed to be under the influence of narcotics and is likely still in the Lacombe area. Deputies attempted to locate Cousin in the 28000 block of Sandy Road and the 27000 block of Pichon Road in Lacombe, but failed.