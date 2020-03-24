Deputies ambushed by gunman, resulting in Monday night shoot-out in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies were ambushed after being dispatched to an incident involving a domestic violence complaint.

Deputies say the complaint occurred around 7:15 p.m., Monday night, within the 100th block of Eden Isles Boulevard, near Slidell.

According to a release regarding the incident, while deputies were speaking with one of the individuals involved in the episode a man who was armed with a gun approached them unexpectedly and began opening fire.

The deputies fired back until the man ran away from them, towards the side of the home.

Once there, he reportedly turned the gun on himself and died as a result of a self-inflicted shot to the head.

The fatal incident also resulted in a minor injury, as one of the deputies was struck by glass, and damage to two patrol units.

The deceased man's remains have been sent to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office for official identification and a cause and manner of death.

Detectives have launched an investigation into this deadly shooting.