Deputies accuse Denham Springs man of child porn charges following May sex crimes arrest
DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man arrested on various sex crimes charges now faces nearly 60 counts of child pornography.
Kevin Hamby, 31, was arrested in May on indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. After "a thorough forensic evaluation of Hamby's digital media," Livingston Parish deputies added 57 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.
Hamby was incarcerated in the Livingston Parish Detention Center after his initial arrest.
Eight other people from Louisiana and Arkansas were arrested alongside Hamby in May in connection to child sex crimes in Livingston Parish between March and April.
