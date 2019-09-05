Deputies: 23-year-old shot to death while sleeping in car, dumped in park

BATON ROUGE- Deputies say a man is dead after he was shot several times while sleeping in his car and then dumped in a park.

The incident happened Thursday morning around 1 a.m. on Elvin Drive, off Burbank Drive.

Deputies say the victim, identified Thursday as 23-year-old Reginald Cossett Jr., called stating that he was sleeping in a vehicle in the Gardere area when he was awakened by three black males shooting him. Cossett said he was then dropped off at Highland Road Park where authorities found him with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Authorities say Cossett was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

There is no word on any potential suspects or motives.