Dept. of Revenue encourages online customer service options due to spread of coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - As the state continues to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is encouraging taxpayers to take advantage of its online platform as opposed to utilizing its face-to-face services. LDR says limiting in-person contact in this way will help curb the spread of the virus.

Taxpayers can click here to file their state individual income tax returns, make payments and check their refund status through Louisiana File Online, which is the state's free web portal for individual filers.

Businesses can pay all state business taxes and file returns for state sales, tobacco, withholding, and several other state tax types, request corporate income filing extensions and apply for payment plans through the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP) which can be accessed by clicking here.

For more information on online services, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov.