Dept. of Justice to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law

57 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, October 15 2021 Oct 15, 2021 October 15, 2021 11:37 AM October 15, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court its attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

The move by the Justice Department comes after an appeals court on Thursday night left in place the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. That is before some women know they are pregnant.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse that decision.

The Texas law is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years. Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect but did so without ruling on whether it is constitutional.

