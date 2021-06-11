Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings

Louisiana Department of Health Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather feedback for the State Health Assessment (SHA).

These two-hour-long zoom meetings are being held in partnership with the Governor’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and the Louisiana Public Health Institute.

During each meeting, participants will have the opportunity to share their vision for health in Louisiana and their perspectives on the status of health and wellness in their communities.

Participants will also join other community members in breakout rooms to provide their feedback. LDH will also provide a demonstration of the newly-published State Health Assessment Dashboard, a data resource to inform public health improvement planning, and will share the latest on COVID-19 vaccine promotion.

The SHA regional meetings are open to the public.