Dept Of Education releases guidelines for the 2020-2021 reopening of K-12 schools

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education released guidance pertaining to the reopening of K-12 schools across the state, Thursday morning. The guidance is in harmony with principles suggested by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Resilient Louisiana Commission.

While each district will ultimately decide how schools will operate, the guidelines offer best practices that encourage districts to prepare for three possible reopening scenarios: traditional, hybrid or distance/remote learning. In addition, they explain how health requirements will change based on the three reopening phases. The resource offers an outline for what to expect and how to respond to a COVID-19 positive or presumptive positive case on campus.

Entitled, "Strong Start 2020: Guidelines and Resources for School Reopening," the strategy for reopening includes best practices as they relate to:

-Bus capacity and student group size

-Student symptom monitoring

-Face coverings

-Food prep and meal service

Along with the resources released in the guideline mentioned above, schools and districts will have access to additional support through webinars and via a hotline.

The LDOE is also partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans to sponsor the hotline as well as regular town hall webinars for educators. The hotline will be staffed by skilled nurses who can advise school staff on medical questions about students and team members related to COVID-19. School nurses and other school administrators can call 504-837-7760 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the town hall webinars, experts will discuss topics like COVID-19 transmission basics, preventative measures and sanitation best practices, and additional tips for guideline implementation. There will also be an opportunity for open Q&A.

These will be offered every two weeks starting in July. While the hotline and town hall webinars are for education professionals, Children's Hospital New Orleans currently offers online COVID-19 resources for families and is developing additional family supports.

Click here to view the full list of guidelines for Louisiana schools.

On Thursday evening, Louisiana's Superintendent of Education, Cade Brumley, is scheduled to address the reopening of schools before the Senate at 6 p.m.