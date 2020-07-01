Dept of Education partners with LPB to televise Math lessons for kids during summer

BATON ROUGE - Education doesn't have to come to an end with summer vacation and the Louisiana Department of Education is proving this with its Wednesday morning announcement of an expanded partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) to televise high-quality math instruction on a regular schedule from July 6 to July 31.

The instructional programming, designed for all students in kindergarten through ninth grade, will be aligned to top-rated math curriculum and learning standards, meaning the broadcasts will help students build the skills and knowledge they need at each grade level.

In addition, the Department and LPB will continue to update the at-home learning resources now available on their websites.

"One lesson we've learned during the pandemic is that we need multiple avenues to deliver enriching content to our children," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. "Thanks to this partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, more families have access to high-quality lessons and a suite of online resources."

"When school facilities first closed, we quickly made at-home learning resources available online, but ensuring equitable access to a free and appropriate education requires thinking beyond computer and internet-based opportunities, utilizing the reach of LPB's statewide over-the-air broadcasting network," said LPB Deputy Director Christina Melton. "It is a role public broadcasting has pioneered for more than 45 years. We are excited about the prospect of reaching children of all ages who might otherwise not have had the same high-quality learning opportunities as their peers."

The Department, in partnership with GreatMinds' Eureka Math, Illustrative Mathematics, and SchoolKit, has developed videos for 140 lessons--eight lessons each for students in kindergarten through grade 2, 12 lessons each for students in grades 3-5, and 20 lessons each for students in grade 6-9. The lessons will be staggered by days of the week and grade level, and they will include closed captioning and audio descriptions to ensure accessibility for students with disabilities.

View the summer broadcasting schedule.

The lessons can be watched on Louisiana's three public television channels, which can be accessed via an antenna or cable or satellite service. The videos will also be available via on-demand.

Parents can download and print the corresponding lessons for free. The videos explain which lesson and/or broadcasting document outlines all lessons (for one batch printing).

-Great Minds Lessons: Download/print free Eureka Math curriculum materials. You will be prompted to set up a free account if you don't already have one.

-Illustrative Mathematics: Download/print free Illustrative Mathematics curriculum materials.

Following the summer initiative, the videos will continue to be utilized to train teachers, help families engage students at home and/or provide additional support to struggling students.

Beyond Louisiana, LPB is making these videos available to other local Public Broadcasting Stations (PBS) through a digital repository.

Learn how to access Louisiana's instructional videos from your state's public broadcasting station through free webinars July 8 and July 15 at 10 a.m. Registration is now open.