Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting for months to get his money back from a person he thought to be a landlord.

Kemper Pearl handed over $400 for a deposit on an apartment in September but was never actually given the keys.

"I asked for my deposit back around the middle of October," Pearl said.

Pearl, who is blind, was met with excuses and empty promises.

Two weeks ago, a friend of Pearl's contacted 2 On Your Side for help. After WBRZ got in touch with the person who had Pearl's money, he soon dropped it off at WBRZ. Friday, four months later, that money was finally put back into Pearl's hands.

"I really feel like I was taken advantage give of," Pearl said.

Now thankful to have his money back, he plans to look for a reliable landlord and apartment to call home.