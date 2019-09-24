86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deportation case keeps 'Real Housewives' husband jailed

2 hours 50 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 8:15 AM September 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Hollywood Life

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The husband of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member will have to remain in a Pennsylvania jail while he awaits a final decision on whether he will be deported.

A judge denied a request Friday by Joe Giudice to be released on bail.

Joe and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term.

A judge ruled in October that he would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days