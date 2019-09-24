86°
Latest Weather Blog
Deportation case keeps 'Real Housewives' husband jailed
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The husband of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member will have to remain in a Pennsylvania jail while he awaits a final decision on whether he will be deported.
A judge denied a request Friday by Joe Giudice to be released on bail.
Joe and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term.
A judge ruled in October that he would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents of hazing victims to join LSU community for anti-hazing event
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar