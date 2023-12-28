Department of Public Safety employee accused of using state credit card for personal items

BATON ROUGE- A state employee accused of using a state-issued credit card to buy appliances and light fixtures for his home has been arrested.

It appears the investigation began around the time he and his estranged wife were dividing their property, according to his arrest warrant.

Todd Hutchinson, 42, worked for Department of Public Safety as a buildings and grounds maintenance technician. He was booked into Parish Prison Wednesday on counts of malfeasance in office and felony theft, booking records show.

Hutchinson had a state credit card to buy parts he needed for repairs. Investigators say he used that card between 2013 and 2015 to buy thousands of dollars worth of light fixtures, a freezer, a dishwasher and other appliances, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant said the investigation began a couple of weeks ago. Hutchinson's estranged wife told investigators that as they were separating their property, she became suspicious of the stainless steel appliances that she said he had bought without her knowledge.

She allowed investigators to search her current home and take the appliances that had been purchased with the state credit card, the warrant said.