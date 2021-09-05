90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health provides helpful crisis resources

Sunday, September 05 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is experiencing multiple crises that may be leaving residents with feelings of grief, fear, anxiety, depression or anger. From the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura, to COVID-19, to Hurricane Ida, emotions are strong and it may be helpful to talk to someone.

The Office of Behavioral Health is providing this list of resources for anyone experiencing a crisis. Trained and compassionate individuals are available to support Louisianans with a listening ear, provide information and connect to confidential mental health and substance abuse services.
Louisiana resources
National resources
