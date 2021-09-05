Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health provides helpful crisis resources

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is experiencing multiple crises that may be leaving residents with feelings of grief, fear, anxiety, depression or anger. From the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura, to COVID-19, to Hurricane Ida, emotions are strong and it may be helpful to talk to someone.

The Office of Behavioral Health is providing this list of resources for anyone experiencing a crisis. Trained and compassionate individuals are available to support Louisianans with a listening ear, provide information and connect to confidential mental health and substance abuse services.

Louisiana resources

Keep Calm Line Phone: 1-866-310-7977 Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line Phone: 1-833-333-1132 Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week For healthcare professionals and individuals in recovery

Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program Website: http://ldh.la.gov/LouisianaSpirit Email: LouisianaSpiritInfo@la.gov

Louisiana 211 Phone: 2-1-1 Website: https://www.louisiana211.org Free, 24/7 referral and information line that connects people to a wide range of health and human services

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisiana Website: https://namilouisiana.org

Local Human Services Districts/Authorities Website: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/directory/category/321



National resources

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline Phone: 1-800-985-5990 Text TALKWITHUS to 66746

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Website: https://afsp.org/chapter/louisiana

CrisisText Line Text REACHOUT to 741741 (available 24/7)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (veterans press 1) En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454 Deaf/Hard of Hearing: TTY 1-800-799-4889 Website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx

