Department of Health cites dozens of area restaurants for violating new seafood law

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's seafood identification law requiring restaurants to label seafood has been in effect for a few weeks. The Louisiana Department of Health began enforcing the new law on September 1.

During its routine violation period, LDH visited about 3,200 restaurants in Louisiana and found about 100 of them violate Act 372. LDH says about 25 of those restaurants are in the Baton Rouge area.

LDH says if a restaurant is in violation, that violation must be corrected. This type of violation is considered non-critical because it's not putting anyone's health at risk. If a restaurant has five or more noncritical violations, LDH will schedule a reinspection.

"We're going to come back and see if they're in compliance," LDH Communication Director Robert Johannessen said. "If they have fewer than five noncritical, then the next time that we'll see them will be at our next routine inspection."

Inspections by LDH happen three times a year. LDH says the goal of the law was not to fine restaurants, but to provide a service to customers so people know where the seafood their being served comes from.