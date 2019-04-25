Denzel Washington to deliver Dillard's commencement address

NEW ORLEANS - Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington will deliver the commencement address at Dillard University when 247 students graduate.



The ceremony is at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 9.



Dillard President Walter M. Kimbrough says the university is excited for Washington's participation in the graduation ceremony. He says Washington has been a supporter of the university's theater program, which is now in its 79th season.