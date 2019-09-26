76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denver: Police issue citations at marijuana celebrations

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, April 19 2015 Apr 19, 2015 April 19, 2015 3:52 PM April 19, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Caroline McDougall

DENVER - Denver police say there have been no major problems as marijuana celebrations continued for a second day.

On Saturday, police issued about 60 citations. Police say most were for public consumption. No information was available on any arrests on Sunday.

While recreational use of marijuana is legal in Colorado, people can't use it in public. But the law is widely flouted, especially around the 4/20 celebrations.

Marijuana tourists in town are already celebrating Monday's unofficial stoner holiday of 4/20.

The origins of the number 420 as a code for marijuana are murky. Fans of the drug have long marked April 20 as a day to enjoy pot and call for increased legal access to the drug.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days