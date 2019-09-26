Denver: Police issue citations at marijuana celebrations

DENVER - Denver police say there have been no major problems as marijuana celebrations continued for a second day.



On Saturday, police issued about 60 citations. Police say most were for public consumption. No information was available on any arrests on Sunday.



While recreational use of marijuana is legal in Colorado, people can't use it in public. But the law is widely flouted, especially around the 4/20 celebrations.



Marijuana tourists in town are already celebrating Monday's unofficial stoner holiday of 4/20.



The origins of the number 420 as a code for marijuana are murky. Fans of the drug have long marked April 20 as a day to enjoy pot and call for increased legal access to the drug.