66°
Latest Weather Blog
Dense fog causes 12 vehicle pile-up in Sorrento; no fatalities
SORRENTO - A dense fog caused a 12 vehicle pile-up along Airline Highway on Saturday night. Although 22 people were involved in the crash, there were no fatalities.
According to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, there were only a few minor injuries.
Trending News
State Police, Acadian Ambulance and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office helped to clear the wreck and care for people involved.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burglars crashed U-Haul truck into grocery store and broke water line, stole...
-
WATCH: Burglar backs U-Haul truck into Baton Rouge grocery store, crashing into...
-
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in...
-
St. James residents busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
-
Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent...