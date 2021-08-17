Dennis Perkins, former deputy accused of rape, expected in court Tuesday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A former Livingston Parish deputy and his ex-wife, both behind bars for nearly two years after being accused of disturbing sex crimes involving children, will soon find out when their official trials will begin.

In the past two years, much has changed for Dennis and Cynthia Perkins.

After their October 2019 arrest, the two were originally going to be tried together.

But in December of that year, Cynthia filed for divorce , claiming her husband had made "sufficient threats" against her and made her "fearful."

The former couple's cases have since been severed, and delayed.

The Attorney General's office is prosecuting each case, which involve accusations that the Perkins committed crimes against adults, children, and an animal.

Some of the evidence associated with the case has been described as incredibly disturbing.

When the trial takes place, certain video evidence will be viewed by the jury only once.

In prior court appearances involving the Perkins, some images shown in court were so upsetting the judge agreed it would be best to halt proceedings and take a recess.

Dennis Perkins is expected to appear in court Tuesday and possibly find out when his official trial will begin.

His ex-wife, Cynthia, appears to be attempting to distance herself from her husband.

Cynthia's attorney, James Spokes, accused his client's former husband of using his position as a law enforcement representative to take advantage of multiple individuals.

Spokes said, "We've already found some evidence of instances in which Mr. Perkins has used his law enforcement databases and his position within the Livingston parish sheriff's office, we feel, to take advantage of women and to force them into sexual acts and to do things against their will."

In a few weeks, Cynthia Perkins is expected to return to court and learn when her official trial will begin.

There is talk that the Perkins' cases may not go before a jury until 2022.