Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Denham Springs woman died on Friday after the vehicle she was driving collided with a Ford F-350 truck, causing her car to flip and throwing her from it.
The victim was identified as Carol Jones, age 73.
State troopers said Jones was driving south on LA 1032 at Hilton Hood Road about 1:30 p.m. when she attempted to pass the truck -- which was towing a 30-foot trailer -- in a no-passing zone. The vehicles made contact as the Fort F-350 made a left turn, and Jones' Nissan Versa overturned.
She was not wearing a seatbelt, Louisiana State Police said.
A passenger in her vehicle -- also unrestrained -- suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Trending News
While intoxication is not believed to be a factor, toxicology tests will be conducted as part of the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge homeowner's trash collection left adrift with City-Parish's contract changes
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated