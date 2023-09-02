Denham Springs woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Denham Springs woman died on Friday after the vehicle she was driving collided with a Ford F-350 truck, causing her car to flip and throwing her from it.

The victim was identified as Carol Jones, age 73.

State troopers said Jones was driving south on LA 1032 at Hilton Hood Road about 1:30 p.m. when she attempted to pass the truck -- which was towing a 30-foot trailer -- in a no-passing zone. The vehicles made contact as the Fort F-350 made a left turn, and Jones' Nissan Versa overturned.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, Louisiana State Police said.

A passenger in her vehicle -- also unrestrained -- suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

While intoxication is not believed to be a factor, toxicology tests will be conducted as part of the investigation.