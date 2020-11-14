Denham Springs woman fatally struck by vehicle while walking across Siegen Lane

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A Denham Springs woman was struck by a car Friday night.

The crash has claimed the life of a 22-year-old pedestrian, Aubrey Martin.

At 11 p.m. on LA 3246 (Siegen Lane) north of I-10 Martin was struck by a Dodge Charger as she was attempting to cross Siegen Lane.

Martin walked directly into the path of the Charger and died at the scene, according to a report.

The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.